Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.79.

Several analysts recently commented on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 1,319,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $4,123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock worth $317,685,243 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

