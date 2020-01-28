FLIP (FLP) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. FLIP has a market cap of $713,707.00 and $217.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.03419473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00198963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00124790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

