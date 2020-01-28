FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.95

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.17. FlexiGroup shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 784,142 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.91. The firm has a market cap of $844.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46.

FlexiGroup Company Profile (ASX:FXL)

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

