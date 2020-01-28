Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $13.47. Flex shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 4,310,447 shares trading hands.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,432. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flex by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after buying an additional 2,789,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Flex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,558,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

