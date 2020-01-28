Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of BDL opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.95% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

