Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $22.49.
