Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $22.49.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.