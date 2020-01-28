Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,737,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.97. 130,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,037. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

