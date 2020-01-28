First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of FUNC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. 12,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,659. The firm has a market cap of $171.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.79. First United has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First United by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First United in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First United by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First United by 138.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

