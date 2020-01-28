First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.70, 813 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2411 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000.

