First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FMBH. BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

FMBH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,588 shares of company stock worth $1,883,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

