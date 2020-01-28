First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.
