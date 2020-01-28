First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,490,000 after acquiring an additional 258,850 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth $269,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

