First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. 113,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,800. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

