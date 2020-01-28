Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of FC stock opened at C$15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.54. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.97 and a 1-year high of C$15.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.44.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.23 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

