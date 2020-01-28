Financial Comparison: 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and X Financial (NASDAQ:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X Financial and 360 Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million 0.42 $128.44 million $0.85 1.64 360 Finance $646.79 million 2.02 $173.56 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for X Financial and 360 Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

360 Finance has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.38%. Given 360 Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and 360 Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 26.99% 23.27% 14.47% 360 Finance 31.86% 47.94% 20.71%

Summary

360 Finance beats X Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

