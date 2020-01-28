Finablr (LON:FIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Finablr (LON:FIN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Finablr from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON FIN traded up GBX 4.29 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 94.59 ($1.24). The company had a trading volume of 3,023,735 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $662.26 million and a PE ratio of -85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Finablr has a 1-year low of GBX 86.50 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 228.40 ($3.00). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.82.

In related news, insider Michael Tomalin acquired 20,000 shares of Finablr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,600 ($46,829.78).

About Finablr

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

