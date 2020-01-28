Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.10, 1,444 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

