Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) EVP Sells $2,712,900.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FIS stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.96. 2,391,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.