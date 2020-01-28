Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Share Price

News articles about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a news sentiment score of 2.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE:TMG traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66. The company has a market cap of $12.95 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. Thermal Energy International has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

