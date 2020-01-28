Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FBSS opened at $21.03 on Friday. Fauquier Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

