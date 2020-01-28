Fantom (FTM) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.73 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Fantom has a market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

