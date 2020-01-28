F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.14-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.86 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.14-2.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.57.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.