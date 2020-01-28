F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. 361,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,421. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,191,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,395,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 438,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 209,494 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 286,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,786,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.