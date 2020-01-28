Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

EXPE opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

