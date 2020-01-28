Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Down 2.2%

Exor NV (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00, 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31.

Exor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

