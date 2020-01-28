Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,261 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,631,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

AAPL stock opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

