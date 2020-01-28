ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0456 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $266,709.00 and $196.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

