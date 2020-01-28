Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on February 14th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$28.74 and a 1 year high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.3800002 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.06.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

