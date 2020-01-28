Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 201 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 3,112.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

