Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock worth $29,595,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

