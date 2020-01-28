Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 757 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,445,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.48. 12,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,113. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.82 and a 52-week high of $547.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.