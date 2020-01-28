Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,317,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

