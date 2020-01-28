Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.75. 38,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

