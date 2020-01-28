Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. 3,211,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

