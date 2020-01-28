Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.54. 39,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.42. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

