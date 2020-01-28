Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,656 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,037. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

