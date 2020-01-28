Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.