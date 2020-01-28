EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.05

Shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $3.97. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

