European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$17.68 million for the quarter.

