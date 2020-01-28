EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDRY shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of EuroDry stock remained flat at $$6.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229. EuroDry has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

