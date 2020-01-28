Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.55 million and $59,250.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.01906622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00126054 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,549,003 coins and its circulating supply is 167,519,590 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

