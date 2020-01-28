Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.81.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.48. 67,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.63. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$11.74 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

