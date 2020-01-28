Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.84-0.88 for the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.16.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

