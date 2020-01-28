Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Earnings Results

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.19-2.25 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.62 EPS.

Shares of ELS opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $74.55.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

