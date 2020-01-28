Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity BancShares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.51. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

