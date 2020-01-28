Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.28. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 1,821,520 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.73%.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $29,103,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 297.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 908,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 679,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 258.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 535,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 624,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 371,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

