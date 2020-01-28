Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crawford & Company’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crawford & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

CRD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

CRD.B opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.04. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

