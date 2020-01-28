Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nice by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 80,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $182.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

