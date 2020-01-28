Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,957 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

