Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

