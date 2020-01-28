Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

